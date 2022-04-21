Sodexo partners with Campus Cyber, a French hub devoted to expertise and progress in the fight against cyber threats

Issy-les-Moulineaux, April 21, 2022

Sodexo is committed to Campus Cyber on two areas: fighting against cyber threats and providing its unique know-how and expertise in the Food and Concierge Services business on the 26,000 m2 campus spread over 13 floors located in the heart of La Défense (Paris) for the 2,000 occupants who will work there.

The Campus Cyber has been spearheaded by French President Emmanuel Macron and the opening ceremony was held with French Economy, Finance and Economic Recovery Minister Bruno Le Maire last February. Sodexo partnered in the project by entering into Campus Cyber’s share capital in early April 2021. As the only company in its sector represented on Campus, Sodexo will help create a cyber ecosystem in France, a place for sharing, innovation and progress, and contribute to anticipate digital threats as effectively as possible.

Cyber security: a strategic issue

To best serve all its clients, from both private and public sectors, and in the face of the continually changing landscape of risks, Sodexo has placed data protection at the heart of its priorities. The Group is fully committed to ethically protecting the information systems of all its stakeholders: customers, consumers, suppliers, partners, and affiliated merchants.

"Digital trust cannot be commanded; it can only be built over time. Campus Cyber is a great opportunity to make progress in this area, by exchanging daily with our peers and France’s leading cyber security experts. This allows us to share our best practices, develop synergies, anticipate new risks and support each other so we can all continue to move ahead” said Alain Rogulski, Sodexo Group CISO.

With this philosophy, Sodexo’s IT teams contribute, day after day, to the digital transformation of Sodexo’s services, by partnering upstream with new offers in order to implement the best-suited protection measures.



Responsible and inclusive Foodservices and Concierge Services

Sodexo offers to the 2,000 Campus Cyber occupants a 360° experience at the cutting edge of innovation.

Six foodservices' spaces are proposed with the ambition of offering places where consumers become actors and can enjoy a quality, responsible, sustainable, and environment-friendly food offer. These spaces accommodate the new needs of customers in terms of optimizing spaces and new consumers uses. Residents of Campus Cyber can choose from a food court with 6 different kiosks, a brasserie, a bistronomic sky lounge, a restaurant opens all day with table service and options for afterwork events, room service during meetings, a coffee area, and connected fridges for click & collect and eating on the go.

An evolving entertainment program is also planned to promote a sense of togetherness for campus users, with a will to create a community that includes the entire ecosystem. Focus is placed on innovating, incubating, and rolling out robust and exemplary solutions such as the addition of a charity bakery that benefits the disadvantaged.

Circles, the site's Concierge, Reception and Event Services, completes Sodexo's offering with a wide range of connected services. This offering is tailored around the needs of future Campus Cyber residents, with personalized Reception Services, time-saving services (dry cleaning, leisure, childcare, mobility, administration etc.), well-being services and animations designed to create unique experiences and promote social ties. These services are accessible both on site and remotely via the app 'My Circles'.

The "My Building" Campus app aggregates all campus services, in particular Foodservices with SoHappy by Sodexo in addition to 'My Circles' for Concierge Services and Event Services providing a simplified and fluid consumer experience. With this app, residents can benefit from all these services whether they are at their workplace or a remote location. Everything is designed for a responsible and sustainable consumption where the massive decarbonization of hospitality activities on the Campus is a priority: waste management, trend towards zero plastic, choice of suppliers using soft mobility for supplies.

"We are proud to contribute to the attractiveness of Campus Cyber with innovative Foodservices, a wide range of responsible offers, and the activities and events we designed for the various actors of this site, whether they are employees of large companies, start-up entrepreneurs or students. This site devoted to sharing and mutual support is a fantastic pool of innovation where the convergence of different expertise allows us to be in a constant spirit of progress in fighting cyber threats” said Stéphane Roger, CEO of Sodexo Corporate Services France.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in Quality of Life Services, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 55 countries, our 412,000 employees serve 100 million consumers each day. Sodexo Group stands out for its independence and its founding family shareholding, its sustainable business model and its portfolio of activities including Food Services, Facilities Management Services and Employee Benefit Solutions. We provide quality, multichannel, and flexible food experiences, but also design attractive and inclusive workplaces and shared spaces, manage and maintain infrastructure in a safe and environmentally friendly way, offer personalized support for patients or students, or even create programs fostering employee engagement. From Day 1, Sodexo has been focusing on tangible everyday gestures and actions through its services in order to have a positive economic, social and environmental impact over time. For us, growth and social commitment go hand in hand. Creating a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all is our purpose. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Key Figures 17.4 billion euro in Fiscal 2021

consolidated revenues 412,000 employees as at August 31, 2021 #1 France-based private employer worldwide 55 countries (as at Feb. 28, 2022) 100 million consumers served daily 10.9 billion euro in market capitalization

(as at March 31, 2022)

