|
30.01.2024 14:38:56
Sodexo Shareholders Approve Pluxee Spin-off - Quick Facts
(RTTNews) - At a shareholders meeting of Sodexo, the resolution proposed by the Board to approve the exceptional distribution in kind of one Pluxee share for every Sodexo share held was adopted by a very large majority. With the approval of the distribution, Sodexo is confirming the spin-off and listing of Pluxee on February 1, 2024. Delivery of the Pluxee shares to shareholders is scheduled for February 5.
Sophie Bellon, Chairwoman of the Board and CEO of Sodexo, said: "We are delighted to witness the creation of two pure players in large and fast-growing markets as both now have the opportunity to realize their full potential, and to accelerate value creation for all stakeholders."
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: US-Handel endet schwächer -- ATX schließt knapp im Plus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abgaben -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte kleine Gewinne. Der deutsche Leitindex fiel ins Minus. An der Wall Street ging es am Mittwoch abwärts. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden am Mittwoch keine gemeinsame Richtung.