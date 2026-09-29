Sodexo Aktie

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WKN: 870935 / ISIN: FR0000121220

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29.09.2026 11:55:11

Sodexo's Board Proposes Bellon-Szabo As New Chairwoman

(RTTNews) - Sodexo S.A. (SW.PA) announced that its Board of Directors has proposed the appointment of Nathalie Bellon-Szabo as Chairwoman, subject to the renewal of her director mandate at the Annual Shareholders Meeting on December 16, 2026.

She would succeed Sophie Bellon, who has served as Chairwoman of Sodexo's Board of Directors since 2016.

Sodexo is a France-based provider of food services and facilities management solutions, serving organizations across sectors including corporate workplaces, healthcare, education, and government.

Bellon has decided not to seek renewal of her mandate as Chairwoman after leading major strategic transformations at Sodexo, including the spin-off and listing of its Benefits & Rewards Services business, Pluxee, and the divestment of Sodexo's stake in Sofinsod.

She will become Chairwoman of the Management Board of family holding company, Bellon SA while continuing to serve on Sodexo's Board, subject to shareholder approval.

Nathalie Bellon-Szabo has spent most of her career at Sodexo, holding several operational leadership positions and serving on the Group Executive Team since 2018.

She has led Sodexo Live!, where revenue has increased fourfold over the past decade, notably through expansion in the U.S.

Bellon-Szabo has been a Sodexo director since 1989 and currently serves on the Nominating and Sustainability Committees. If appointed, she will become non-executive Chairwoman and step down from her operational responsibilities, focusing on Board activities and governance.

The proposed succession comes as Sodexo enters a new phase following the launch of its Shift & Grow 2030 growth acceleration plan in July 2026.

SW.PA is trading down 0.09% at EUR 56.75 on the Paris Stock Exchange.

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