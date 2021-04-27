Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan Grows Its Insurance Defense Team

OMAHA, Neb., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John B. Davis is excited to join Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan , where he will focus on workers' compensation and insurance defense matters. The firm has experienced consistent growth in recent months and the addition of Davis is the next step in continuing to provide their clients with the comprehensive service they deserve.

Prior to joining Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan, Davis worked in-house at a large telecommunications company. There, John reviewed hundreds of contracts, conducted thorough research on nuanced legal issues, and wrote strategic memorandum addressing crucial topics impacting day-to-day business operations. Additionally, John has extensive experience working for the United States Senate and serving as a political consultant.

"We believe John's varied background will be a great addition to our team," says Patrick Sodoro, Managing Partner at Sodoro, Mooney, and Lenaghan. "His concentration on workers' compensation cases and his insurance defense insights will greatly benefit our clients."

Davis received his Bachelor of Arts degree in History and Medieval & Renaissance Studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he graduated with distinction. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor degree from Creighton University School of Law. During his time at Creighton, he earned CALI awards for Employment Discrimination, Food and Drug Law, and Law of Church and State. Davis also enjoyed serving on the Creighton University School of Law's Moot Court Board.

Sharing his thoughts on joining the firm, Davis says, "as a native of Omaha, Nebraska, I have long admired the work of Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan. To now be able to play an active role in furthering their mission is a huge honor."

When he's not helping clients, Davis enjoys spending time with his family and friends, playing tennis, as well as cheering on Nebraska and Creighton athletics.

Sodoro + Mooney + Lenaghan is a full-service law firm answering to the legal needs of Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and South Dakota.

