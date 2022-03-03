SoFi Completes Acquisition of Technisys

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) ("SoFi”), the digital personal finance company, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Technisys S.à.r.l. ("Technisys”), a leading cloud-native, digital multi-product core banking platform.

Technisys adds a unique, strategic technology and business to the SoFi family, bolstering SoFi in its pursuit to provide best-of-breed products as a one-stop-shop financial services platform, and complementing and enhancing SoFi’s Galileo business, in SoFi’s overall pursuit to build the AWS of fintech. The combined Galileo/Technisys technology stack will create what is expected to be the only end-to-end vertically integrated banking technology stack, from user interface development capabilities to a customizable multi-product banking core and ledger with fully integrated processing and card issuing available for SoFi products and Galileo/Technisys partners. The combination of Technisys’ platform with Galileo will uniquely support multiple products – including checking, savings, deposits, lending and credit cards – as well as future products, all surfaced through industry-leading APIs. Together, Galileo and Technisys are expected to enable the combined company to meet both the expanding needs of their existing partners, as well as serve additional established banks, fintechs and non-financial brands looking to enter financial services.

The acquisition is also expected to add to the high revenue growth rate of SoFi and accelerate its three-year revenue CAGR. Together, the companies can better serve Galileo’s consumer fintech and enterprise partners seeking to add product offerings to their 100 million enabled customer accounts across the U.S., Mexico and Colombia, and Technisys’ more than 60 established bank, fintech and non-financial brands in Latin America and the U.S., while expanding both companies’ partner bases in the U.S. and an addressable market across 16 countries. The estimated incremental revenue from the acquisition, including base revenue of Technisys and revenue synergies of the vertically integrated capabilities, is expected to add a cumulative $500 to $800 million through year-end 2025, at high incremental margins.

SoFi also expects to leverage this modern technology stack to capture significant savings in third-party costs by integrating Technisys. Once SoFi has migrated off its current multiple third-party cores to a single owned and operated Technisys core, it expects to be able to innovate even faster, perform more real-time decisioning, and offer greater personalization for its approximately three and a half million members. SoFi estimates this shift and the vertical integration with Galileo will create approximately $75 to $85 million in cumulative cost savings from 2023 to 2025 and approximately $60 to $70 million annually thereafter.

