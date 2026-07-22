Goldman Sachs Aktie

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WKN: 920332 / ISIN: US38141G1040

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22.07.2026 20:30:00

SoFi Investors Just Got Great News From JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs

It's been a rough year for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) shareholders. The stock is down 34% year to date in a thriving bull market.But as the second-quarter earnings report approaches, investors got excellent news from the big banks, including JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs. Bank stocks in general tend to move as a group, and the good news should trickle down to SoFi as well. Here's what's happening.The main growth driver for both JPMorgan Chase and Goldman Sachs was investment banking. Both companies reported strong growth in the segment: 55% for Goldman Sachs and 45% for JPMorgan Chase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Goldman Sachs 945,60 -1,75% Goldman Sachs
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A- 19,29 0,16% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Floating Rate Non-Cum Pfd Shs Ser -A-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C- 19,36 -0,10% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Flt Rt Non-Cum Pfd Series -C-
Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D- 19,10 0,16% Goldman Sachs Group Inc Deposit Shs Repr 1-1000th Perp Fltg Rate Non Cum Pfd Shs Ser -D-
JPMorgan Chase & Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs 36 580,00 1,39% JPMorgan Chase & Co Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.10 Shs
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 305,85 0,11% JPMorgan Chase & Co.

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