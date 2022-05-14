|
14.05.2022 13:16:00
SoFi Is Down 66% This Year. Is It Time to Buy?
Like many other tech and fintech stocks this year, the one-stop financial services company SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has seen its stock price hammered amid a difficult macro outlook. The stock is down more than 66% this year, as the market takes a much harsher approach to growth valuations. While SoFi has continued to grow, it's still far away from profitability and its guidance for this year has disappointed investors, pushing it to new lows. Is now the time to buy?In SoFi's recently reported first quarter of 2022, the company generated a loss of $0.14 earnings per share, which came in line with analyst estimates. SoFi also generated adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of nearly $9 million and record revenue of more than $330 million, which easily beat estimates. However, the market seemed disappointed with the company's second-quarter and full-year guidance, which seemed to come in lighter than analysts had been forecasting. Despite this, I thought SoFi produced a solid quarter that showed continued growth and progress in its initiatives amid a very difficult economic backdrop.Image source: SoFi.Continue reading
