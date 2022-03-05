Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
05.03.2022 13:50:00
SoFi Is Preparing to Roll Out Options Trading -- It Could Be a Big Deal
In SoFi Technologies' (NASDAQ: SOFI) most recent earnings call, CFO Chris Lapointe said the company's online brokerage would soon roll out options trading, which will give investors the right to buy or sell a stock at a certain price by a certain date. SoFi is a big company with lots of financial products, including loans, cash management accounts, personal budgeting tools, and more. Because of that diversity of offerings, it might not seem like it, but this feature within the SoFi Invest brokerage could be a big deal. Let me explain.In case you didn't know, an option is, essentially, a bet on a stock hitting a certain price -- up or down -- by a certain date. For example, if you think a stock that's trading at $40 a share in March might hit $50 or more by July, you can buy "call options" on that stock to make that bet. Each option involves 100 shares, so if the stock exceeds $50 a share, known as the strike price, you are set to make some nice gains because it involves multiple shares.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|5,10
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUkraine-Krieg belastet weiterhin: US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX und DAX brechen zum Wochenende drastisch ein -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Verlusten
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verloren zum Wochenschluss kräftig. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die asiatischen Indizes gaben am Freitag ab.