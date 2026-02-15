The Market Aktie
WKN DE: A3E16Q / ISIN: AU0000306037
|
15.02.2026 07:00:00
SoFi Isn't the Only Digital Banking Stock Available in the Market. This Fintech Stock Trades at a Fraction of the Valuation and Is Growing Earnings Fast.
The digital bank and fintech stock SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been a popular choice, especially among retail investors. Over the past year, the stock has served investors well, delivering gains of over 37%. However, SoFi continues to trade at a fairly rich valuation. Although it's come down some from previous highs, the stock recently traded at close to 34 times forward earnings and nearly 10 times forward sales.While SoFi may continue to perform well, it isn't the only fintech stock available. Why not buy a similar business that's growing earnings fast and trading at a fraction of the valuation?
