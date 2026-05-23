Jetzt noch schnell abstimmen. Nur noch bis Sonntag können Sie entscheiden, ob der stete Service des Zertifikate-Teams von BNP Paribas preiswürdig ist. -W-

Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.05.2026 14:41:00

SoFi Just Hit a Number Wall Street Legends Love -- And Most Investors Missed It

SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been growing rapidly for years, but it hasn't done it at the expense of profitability. In this video, I'll discuss the profitable growth metric many analysts and institutions use and where SoFi stands.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May. 22, 2026. The video was published on March 23, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten