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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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23.05.2026 14:41:00
SoFi Just Hit a Number Wall Street Legends Love -- And Most Investors Missed It
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) has been growing rapidly for years, but it hasn't done it at the expense of profitability. In this video, I'll discuss the profitable growth metric many analysts and institutions use and where SoFi stands.*Stock prices used were the morning prices of May. 22, 2026. The video was published on March 23, 2026.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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