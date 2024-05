SoFi Stock: Time to Abandon Ship or Buy the Dip?

SoFi's (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock fell after earnings that beat estimates and guidance by almost every measure. The market seems worried about slowed growth in lending, but in this video, Travis Hoium shows why SoFi is growing in all the right places.*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of April 29, 2024. The video was published on April 30, 2024.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel