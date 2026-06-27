Here Aktie
WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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27.06.2026 20:00:00
SoFi Stock Is Down Over 30% and Here Is What Investors Should Consider Now
The SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) stock price has been climbing over the past month, which is welcome news for shareholders. That's because, as of June 24, shares are down more than 30% on the year.SoFi will likely report its 2026 second-quarter earnings results in late July or early August, which could help decide the next direction for the stock price. In the report, there will be a few updates that investors will want to follow.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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