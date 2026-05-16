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WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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16.05.2026 20:45:00
SoFi Stock Is Getting Absolutely Crushed This Year. Is It Finally Time to Buy?
Last year was a huge one for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), which saw its stock soar 71%. However, 2026 has been a different story. Shares of the online financial services company have been crushed so far this year, slumping 55% from their high despite pretty fantastic growth.Is the stock oversold at the current price? And is this a buying opportunity? SoFi reported robust growth in the 2026 first quarter. It was another quarter of record new members, adding 1.1 million in the quarter, a 35% increase over last year, for a total of 14.7 million. That means it's still firmly in high-growth mode, with accelerated add-ons. Its unaided brand awareness is still fairly low at 10%, but it's increasing. That means its marketing campaigns are doing their job, but the growth runway is still long.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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