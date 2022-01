SoFi Stock Is Soaring on Wednesday -- Here's Why

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market was having a generally strong day on Wednesday, with all three major indexes in positive territory, but fintech company SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) was a big outperformer. As of 10 a.m. ET, SoFi had spiked higher by more than 12% after rising as much as 19% earlier in the day.Today's upward momentum has nothing to do with SoFi's earnings. We won't see those for another couple of weeks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading