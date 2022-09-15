|
15.09.2022 16:30:00
SoFi Technologies Could Soar in 2023 According to This Analyst
In this video, I will talk about the recent SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) upgrade by Bank of America analyst Manav Bhatia. The bank upgraded SoFi from neutral to buy and raised its price target from $8 per share to $9 per share. It cites the end of the student loan payment moratorium and the company's NFL partnership as key points.For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!