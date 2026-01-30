SoFi Technologies Aktie

WKN DE: A2QPMG / ISIN: US83406F1021

30.01.2026 13:45:36

SoFi Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) released earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $173.893 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $332.473 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SoFi Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.893 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.6% to $1.025 billion from $734.125 million last year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $173.893 Mln. vs. $332.473 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.025 Bln vs. $734.125 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects a surge in profit with a rise in revenue. For the first quarter of 2026, SOFI anticipates adjusted income of around $160 million, or $0.12 per share, on adjusted revenue of $1.04 billion.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company had posted adjusted profit of $71.455 million, or $0.06 per share, on adjusted revenue of $770.720 million.

For the full year 2026, SOFI expects an increase in results. For the full year 2026, the company projects adjusted income of around $825 million, or $0.60 per share, on adjusted revenue of around $4.655 billion.

For the full year 2025, SOFI has reported adjusted income of $482.700 billion, or $0.39 per share, on adjusted revenue of $3.591 billion.

SOFI was up by 6.32% at $25.90 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies 19,16 -6,03% SoFi Technologies

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
