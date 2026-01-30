SoFi Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI) released earnings for fourth quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $173.893 million, or $0.13 per share. This compares with $332.473 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, SoFi Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $173.893 million or $0.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.6% to $1.025 billion from $734.125 million last year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $173.893 Mln. vs. $332.473 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.13 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $1.025 Bln vs. $734.125 Mln last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects a surge in profit with a rise in revenue. For the first quarter of 2026, SOFI anticipates adjusted income of around $160 million, or $0.12 per share, on adjusted revenue of $1.04 billion.

For the first quarter of 2025, the company had posted adjusted profit of $71.455 million, or $0.06 per share, on adjusted revenue of $770.720 million.

For the full year 2026, SOFI expects an increase in results. For the full year 2026, the company projects adjusted income of around $825 million, or $0.60 per share, on adjusted revenue of around $4.655 billion.

For the full year 2025, SOFI has reported adjusted income of $482.700 billion, or $0.39 per share, on adjusted revenue of $3.591 billion.

SOFI was up by 6.32% at $25.90 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.