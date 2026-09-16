SoFi Technologies Aktie

SoFi Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2QPMG / ISIN: US83406F1021

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16.09.2026 13:57:01

SoFi Technologies Is Growing Rapidly, but This Financial Giant Could Join the $1 Trillion Club

The choice between established titans and digital-first challengers defines many modern portfolios. In the financial realm, investors must decide if JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) or SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is the better buy for long-term growth.

JPMorgan Chase operates as a global financial heavyweight, offering everything from wealth management to retail branches. Conversely, SoFi Technologies focuses on an integrated mobile app to help members borrow, save, and invest. While one relies on massive scale, the other bets on fintech innovation to capture a younger, tech-savvy demographic.

JPMorgan Chase functions as a cornerstone of the global economy, managing a vast array of services including asset management and investment banking. In its latest annual report, filed for 2025, the firm highlighted its reach through more than 5,000 branches across the 48 contiguous states. It serves a diverse client base ranging from individual consumers and small businesses to large corporations and governments. The firm provides a comprehensive range of financial services, including transaction processing and commercial banking on a global scale.

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SoFi Technologies 14,64 -0,92% SoFi Technologies

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