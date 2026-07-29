SoFi Technologies Q2 Results Climb, Lifts FY26 Revenue Forecast, But Cuts Margin View; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Digital financial services provider SoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI), while reporting higher profit and revenues in its second quarter, on Wednesday maintained fiscal 2026 earnings view, and raised revenue forecast, but trimmed adjusted EBITDA margin view.

In pre-market activity, the shares were losing around 5.85 percent, trading at $15.76.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted net income of around $825 million, and or around 60 cents per share.

Adjusted EBITDA is still expected to be approximately $1.6 billion, which now equates to an annual adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 33 percent to 34 percent. The company previously expected annual EBITDA margin of approximately 34 percent.

Further, the firm now expects adjusted net revenue of approximately $4.75 billion to $4.85 billion, which implies approximately 32 percent to 35 percent growth year-over-year.

The company previously expected adjusted net revenue of approximately $4.655 billion, representing around 30 percent annual revenue growth.

For 2026, the company continues to expect to increase total members by at least 30 percent year-over-year.

In the second quarter, SoFi Technologies' net earnings came in at $156.592 million or $0.12 per share, higher than $97.263 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $160.406 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.5 percent to $1.218 billion from $854.944 million last year.

Adjusted net revenue climbed to $1.206 billion from $858.230 million last year

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