SoFi Technologies Aktie
WKN DE: A2QPMG / ISIN: US83406F1021
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29.05.2026 15:52:17
SoFi Technologies vs. Nu: Which Financial Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Are you looking to add a digital banking disruptor to your portfolio? Choosing between SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) and Nu Holdings (NYSE:NU) depends on whether you prefer a U.S. consumer specialist or a Latin American growth engine.Both companies are successfully chipping away at the market share of traditional banks by offering low-fee, digital-first products. While SoFi aims to become a financial super-app for American professionals, Nu has built a massive customer base across emerging markets like Brazil, making this a classic battle between steady domestic expansion and rapid international scaling.SoFi Technologies functions as a one-stop shop for personal finance, catering to high-earning members with its mobile-first platform. It generates revenue by offering a suite of products, including personal loans, mortgages, and checking accounts, while also providing technology infrastructure through its Galileo and Technisys segments. By positioning itself as a modern alternative to legacy banks in the fintech stocks space, the company aims to capture the full lifecycle of its members.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu SoFi Technologies
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28.04.26
|Ausblick: SoFi Technologies legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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14.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: SoFi Technologies stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26