SoFi vs. Ally Financial: Why 1 is a Buffett Stock and the Other Isn't

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the first quarter of the year, Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) opened up a position in the large consumer digital bank Ally Financial (NYSE: ALLY). It wasn't a huge investment for Berkshire, but the move is interesting because Ally isn't just a bank, but it's also a digital bank with no branches. It's also interesting that Ally's business, although heavily focused on the auto space, looks quite similar to the popular fintech, SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI), which is also a digital consumer bank.So what makes Ally a Buffett stock over SoFi? Let's take a look.Image source: Motley Fool.Continue reading