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23.06.2026 12:17:00
SoFi vs. PayPal: Two Beaten-Down Fintech Stocks. Which Is the Better Comeback Story?
SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) are two of the most widely followed fintech stocks in the entire market, and both have been beaten down. SoFi has fallen by more than 45% from its 52-week high, despite reporting revenue growth of more than 40% in the latest quarter. PayPal has declined by 47% from its recent peak and is a staggering 86% below its 2021 all-time high, despite strong profitability.In this article, I'll take a side-by-side look at both of these beaten-down fintech stocks, discuss why each one has been under pressure and the opportunities ahead, and give my honest take on which is the better investment opportunity right now.SoFi's business has been firing on all cylinders for a long time, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In the first quarter, SoFi reported 41% year-over-year revenue growth, 35% growth in members to 14.7 million, and rapidly growing earnings per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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