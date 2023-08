SoFi's Blowout Results: 2 Reasons It's a Top Stock to Buy Now

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) reported another blowout quarter, continuing its rocket-like growth. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Jeff Santoro break down the results and highlight two things that should keep it growing from here. *Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 2, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 6, 2023.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel