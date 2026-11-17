(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market headed south again on Tuesday, one day after ending the five-day losing streak in which it had dropped more than 55 points or 3.3 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now sits just above the 1,575-point plateau and it may take further damage on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on rising oil prices and hostilities in the Middle East. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are expected to follow that lead.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the technology, utility, industrial and financial sectors.

For the day, the index sank 12.88 points or 0.81 percent to finish at 1,575.15 after trading between 1,570.22 and 1,585.10. There were 957 decliners and 257 gainers.

The lead from Wall Street remains bleak as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained well under water throughout the day, ending near session lows.

The Dow plunged 848.75 points or 1.64 percent to finish at 50,759.42, while the NASDAQ dropped 181.37 points or 0.74 percent to close at 24,328.38 and the S&P 500 sank 76.06 points or 1.03 percent to end at 7,340.53.

The weakness on Wall Street came amid lingering concerns about the outlook for Nvidia (NVDA) ahead of the release of the AI leader's fiscal third quarter results after the close of trading. After the bell, Nvidia beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and offered strong guidance for the fourth quarter.

Reports of an outage for a highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications also added to jitters about the country's technology infrastructure.

Technology stocks weighed, while finance, oil, housing and utility stocks also showed moves to the downside and gold stocks bucked the downtrend.

Crude oil regained some ground on Tuesday amid concerns about increasing tensions in the Middle East after tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz. West Texas Intermediate crude for December delivery rose $0.35 or 0.4 percent at $86.07 a barrel.

Closer to home, Malaysia will see Q3 data for gross domestic product later today, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 5.3 percent on year - easing from 6.0 percent in the three months prior.