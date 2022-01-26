Soft Start Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, tumbling almost 160 points or 2.4 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just beneath the 6,570-point plateau although it's tipped to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is one of volatile anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today, with tech shares expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The JCI finished sharply lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, cement stocks and resource companies.

For the day, the index declined 86.99 points or 1.31 percent to finish at 6,568.17 after trading between 6,523.93 and 6,632.95.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia fell 0.43 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga shed 0.52 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia weakened 4.23 percent, Bank Central Asia dipped 0.32 percent, Bank Mandiri lost 0.69 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia dropped 1.21 percent, Indosat retreated 1.26 percent, Indocement declined 1.57 percent, Semen Indonesia stumbled 2.51 percent, Indofood Suskes sank 0.78 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.07 percent, Astra International was down 1.36 percent, Energi Mega Persada surrendered 4.50 percent, Astra Agro Lestari tanked 3.04 percent, Aneka Tambang plunged 6.63 percent, Vale Indonesia slumped 2.81 percent, Timah cratered 2.79 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 6.85 percent and Bakrie Sumatera Plantations was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout most of the trading day.

The Dow shed 66.77 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,297.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 315.83 points or 2.28 percent to end at 13,539.29 and the S&P 500 sank 53.68 points or 1.22 percent to close at 4,356.45.

The continued volatility on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

The recovery attempt by the Dow was due to a rally by shares of American Express (AXP), fueled by better than expected fourth quarter results. Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and IBM Corp. (IBM) also posted strong Q4 gains that beat the street.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence pulled back less than expected in January.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Tuesday, recovering after the previous session's decline amid a drop in supplies in the market due to growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.29 or 2.8 percent at $85.60 a barrel.