Soft Start Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering more than 100 points or 1.6 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 6,920-point plateau although it's looking at renewed selling pressure on Wednesday.

The global forecast is sharply negative on soaring concerns about the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The European and U.S. markets were sharply lower on Tuesday and the Asian markets are expected to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares and resource stocks.

For the day, the index collected 33.27 points or 0.48 percent to finish at 6,921.44 after trading between 6,915.98 and 6,996.94.

Among the actives, Bank Danamon Indonesia climbed 1.26 percent, while Bank CIMB Niaga collected 0.47 percent, Bank Negara Indonesia sank 0.94 percent, Bank Mandiri shed 0.65 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia spiked 1.76 percent, Indosat advanced 0.91 percent, Indocement plunged 3.88 percent, Semen Indonesia retreated 1.39 percent, Indofood Suskes fell 0.40 percent, United Tractors dipped 0.20 percent, Astra International slumped 1.72 percent, Energi Mega Persada advanced 1.17 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations strengthened 1.72 percent, Astra Agro Lestari soared 3.74 percent, Aneka Tambang jumped 1.80 percent, Vale Indonesia tanked 2.78 percent, Bumi Resources plummeted 5.56 percent and Timah and Bank Central Asia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is soft as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and saw the losses accelerate as the day progressed before closing firmly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 597.65 points or 1.76 percent to finish at 33,294.95, while the NASDAQ tumbled 218.94 points or 1.59 percent to close at 13,532.46 and the S&P 500 dropped 67.68 points or 1.55 percent to end at 4,306.26.

The weakness on Wall Street came as selling continued unabated amid rising worries about the likely economic impact of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and the stringent sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and several Western countries.

According to reports, Russian rockets have hit the center of the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and a long line of tanks was heading toward Kyiv.

In U.S. economic news, construction spending posted a bigger gain than expected in January, while the ISM's manufacturing PMI for February also came in above forecasts.

Crude oil prices rose sharply on Tuesday as an escalation in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and a raft of sanctions imposed on Russia raised concerns about global oil supplies. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for April ended higher by $7.69 or 8 percent at $103.41 a barrel, the highest settlement since July 2014.