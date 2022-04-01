Soft Start Expected For Indonesia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last seven trading days since the end of the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 45 points or 0.7 percent. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,070-point plateau although it figures to open lower again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is soft, with oil and technology stocks expected to lead the way lower. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The JCI finished slightly higher on Thursday following mixed performances from the financial shares, resource stocks and cement companies.

For the day, the index gained 18.25 points or 0.26 percent to finish at 7,071.44 after trading between 7,049.81 and 7,099.50.

Among the actives, Bank CIMB Niaga advanced 0.90 percent, while Bank Negara Indonesia surrendered 1.79 percent, Bank Central Asia improved 1.27 percent, Bank Mandiri collected 0.32 percent, Bank Rakyat Indonesia slumped 1.06 percent, Indosat dropped 0.96 percent, Indocement retreated 1.37 percent, Semen Indonesia declined 1.48 percent, Indofood Suskes added 0.42 percent, United Tractors skidded 1.26 percent, Astra International stumbled 1.13 percent, Energi Mega Persada soared 4.94 percent, Bakrie Sumatera Plantations tumbled 2.46 percent, Astra Agro Lestari strengthened 1.41 percent, Aneka Tambang tanked 2.79 percent, Vale Indonesia shed 0.37 percent, Timah fell 0.27 percent and Bumi Resources and Bank Danamon Indonesia were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Thursday and the losses accelerated as the session progressed, finishing solidly in the red.

The Dow plummeted 550.46 points or 1.56 percent to finish at 34,678.35, while the NASDAQ plunged 221.76 points or 1.54 percent to close at 14,220.52 and the S&P 500 tumbled 72.04 points or 1.57 percent to end at 4,530.41.

Selling pressure picked up considerably in the final hour of the last trading day of the quarter, which marked the first negative quarter for the major averages since the first quarter of 2020.

For the first three months of 2022, the Nasdaq plummeted by 9.1 percent and the S&P 500 and Dow dove by 4.9 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, although the major averages regained some ground in March.

Traders may also have been looking to safer havens ahead of the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report later today.

Crude oil prices drifted plummeted on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden authorized the release of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve for the next six months. West Texas International Crude oil futures for May ended lower by $7.54 or 7 percent at $100.28 a barrel, the lowest close since March 16.

Closer to home, Indonesia will release March numbers for consumer prices later today, with overall inflation expected to rise 0.61 percent on month and 2.56 percent on year - up from -0.2 percent on month and 2.06 percent on year in February. Core CPI is expected to rise 2.33 percent on year, up from 2.03 percent a month earlier.