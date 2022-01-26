Soft Start Likely For Malaysia Stock Market

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in seven straight sessions, sinking almost 60 points or 3.9 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,510-point plateau and it's expected to open in the red again on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is one of volatile anxiety ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy statement later today, with tech shares expected to weigh heavily. The European markets were up and the U.S. bourses were down and the Asian markets figure to split the difference.

The KLCI finished modestly lower on Tuesday following losses from the financial shares, plantations, telecoms and glove makers.

For the day, the index dropped 12.95 points or 0.85 percent to end at 1,508.91 after trading between 1,503.34 and 1,517.09. Volume was 2.809 billion shares worth 2.147 billion ringgit. There were 803 decliners and 215 gainers.

Among the actives, Axiata slumped 1.59 percent, while Dialog Group jumped 1.94 percent, Digi.com plunged 3.05 percent, Genting tumbled 2.45 percent, Genting Malaysia and IHH Healthcare both declined 2.16 percent, Hartalega Holdings plummeted 3.44 percent, INARI dropped 1.22 percent, IOI Corporation surrendered 2.29 percent, Maybank and Public Bank both were down 0.24 percent, Maxis shed 0.92 percent, MISC fell 0.71 percent, MRDIY lost 0.84 percent, PPB Group retreated 1.93 percent, Press Metal stumbled 1.64 percent, RHB Capital sank 1.25 percent, Sime Darby dipped 0.46 percent, Sime Darby Plantations tanked 3.00 percent, Telekom Malaysia weakened 1.36 percent, Tenaga Nasional slid 0.55 percent, Top Glove skidded 1.92 percent and Petronas Chemicals, CIMB Group, Kuala Lumpur Kepong and Hong Leong Bank were unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is negative as the major averages opened lower on Tuesday and remained in the red throughout most of the trading day.

The Dow shed 66.77 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 34,297.73, while the NASDAQ plummeted 315.83 points or 2.28 percent to end at 13,539.29 and the S&P 500 sank 53.68 points or 1.22 percent to close at 4,356.45.

The continued volatility on Wall Street came as traders looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated monetary policy announcement later today. The Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, although the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

The recovery attempt by the Dow was due to a rally by shares of American Express (AXP), fueled by better than expected fourth quarter results. Dow components Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and IBM Corp. (IBM) also posted strong Q4 gains that beat the street.

In U.S. economic news, the Conference Board said consumer confidence pulled back less than expected in January.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher Tuesday, recovering after the previous session's decline amid a drop in supplies in the market due to growing tension in Eastern Europe and the Middle East. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.29 or 2.8 percent at $85.60 a barrel.