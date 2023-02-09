|
09.02.2023 03:00:30
SoftBank CEO Owes His Own Company $5 billion
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.You know how some chief executives cut their own compensation when things aren't going swimmingly if only to signal they "get it"? Masayoshi Son, CEO of SoftBank, doesn't really have that option. And therein lies a story.Son owes his massive Japanese holding companies an astounding $5.1 billion on side deals he made with the aim of complimenting his salary, Bloomberg reports.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!