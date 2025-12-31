SoftBank Aktie
WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090
|
31.12.2025 06:46:48
SoftBank Completes $22.5 Bln Second Closing Investment In OpenAI; Ownership Rises To 11%
(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBF, SFTBY, 9984.T), a Japanese investment holding company, on Wednesday said it has completed an additional $22.5 billion investment in OpenAI at the second closing on December 26.
The company completed the first closing in April 2025 with a $7.5 billion investment through SoftBank Vision Fund 2.
The second closing comprised a further $22.5 billion investment, also through SVF2.
The investment fully satisfies the company's previously announced commitment of up to $40 billion made on March 31.
Together with an oversubscribed and upsized $11 billion participation from third-party co-investors, the final aggregate commitment of $41 billion has now been fully funded.
Following the completion of the investment, the company's aggregate ownership interest in OpenAI stands at approximately 11%.
On Tuesday, SoftBank Group closed trading 1.90% lesser at JPY 4,400 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|NVIDIA-Ausstieg trotz KI-Fokus: Warum SoftBank alle Aktien verkauft hat (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: SoftBank veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoftBank stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: SoftBank legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoftBank stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.25
|SoftBank-Aktie im Aufwind: Führungsanspruch bei KI und möglicher OpenAI-IPO (finanzen.at)