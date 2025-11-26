SoftBank Aktie
WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090
|
26.11.2025 06:09:25
SoftBank Group Closes $6.5 Bln Acquisition Of Ampere Computing; Stock Gains
(RTTNews) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK) announced that on Tuesday, it completed the acquisition of Ampere Computing Holdings LLC, a U.S.-based semiconductor design company, through its subsidiary Silver Bands 6 (US) Corp.
In Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp. shares were gaining around 5 percent to trade at 16,160.00 yen.
The bank on March 19, 2025 had entered into an agreement to acquire Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion or approximately 973.0 billion yen.
Ampere Computing is focused on high-performance, energy efficient, sustainable AI compute based on the ARM compute platform.
With the deal closure, Ampere is now a subsidiary of the bank, and its financial position and results of operations will be included in the bank's consolidated financial statements from the date of acquisition.
The impact of the acquisition on SoftBank's consolidated financial results is currently under review.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: SoftBank veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoftBank stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.25
|Ausblick: SoftBank legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
23.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoftBank stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.07.25
|SoftBank-Aktie im Aufwind: Führungsanspruch bei KI und möglicher OpenAI-IPO (finanzen.at)