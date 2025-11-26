SoftBank Aktie

SoftBank für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090

26.11.2025 06:09:25

SoftBank Group Closes $6.5 Bln Acquisition Of Ampere Computing; Stock Gains

(RTTNews) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK) announced that on Tuesday, it completed the acquisition of Ampere Computing Holdings LLC, a U.S.-based semiconductor design company, through its subsidiary Silver Bands 6 (US) Corp.

In Tokyo, SoftBank Group Corp. shares were gaining around 5 percent to trade at 16,160.00 yen.

The bank on March 19, 2025 had entered into an agreement to acquire Ampere Computing for $6.5 billion or approximately 973.0 billion yen.

Ampere Computing is focused on high-performance, energy efficient, sustainable AI compute based on the ARM compute platform.

With the deal closure, Ampere is now a subsidiary of the bank, and its financial position and results of operations will be included in the bank's consolidated financial statements from the date of acquisition.

The impact of the acquisition on SoftBank's consolidated financial results is currently under review.

