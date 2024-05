SoftBank Posts Narrower Loss In FY23; Net Sales Up 2.8%

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) posted a net loss to owners of parent of 227.6 billion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 compared to a loss of 970.1 billion yen, last year. Loss per share was 174.20 yen compared to a loss of 662.41 yen. The company said the improvement reflects the recordings of: a negative income tax of 151.4 billion yen as gain; and net income attributable to non-controlling interests of 436.9 billion yen.

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, net sales were 6.76 trillion yen, an increase of 2.8% from previous year.

