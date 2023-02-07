07.02.2023 07:33:46

SoftBank Slips To Loss In 9-month Period; Net Sales Rise

(RTTNews) - Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY.PK, SFTBF.PK) reported Tuesday that its nine-month net loss attributable to owners of the parent was 912.51 billion yen, compared to last year's profit of 392.62 billion yen.

Loss per share was 608.51 yen, compared to profit of 207.57 yen a year ago.

The latest results were hurt by loss of 1.36 trillion yen on investments.

Loss before income tax was 290.04 billion yen, compared to prior year's profit of 1.23 trillion yen.

Net sales, however, grew 6.4 percent to 4.88 trillion yen from 4.58 trillion yen last year.

In Japan, SoftBank shares were trading at 6,268 yen, down 1.01 percent.

