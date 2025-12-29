SoftBank Aktie
WKN DE: A1JSPB / ISIN: US83404D1090
|
29.12.2025 15:10:05
SoftBank To Acquire DigitalBridge To Enhance AI Services
(RTTNews) - SoftBank Group Corp. (SFTBY, 9984.T), a major Japanese multinational investment holding company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (DBRG), an alternative asset manager, for about $4 billion.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2026.
Under the terms of the agreement, the company will indirectly acquire all outstanding DigitalBridge shares for $16 per share in cash.
The offer represents a 15% premium to DigitalBridge's December 26 closing price and a 50% premium to the unaffected 52-week average closing price as of December 4.
The company said the acquisition will strengthen its ability to build, scale and finance critical infrastructure required for next-generation AI services, including data centers, connectivity and edge infrastructure, supporting its long-term vision around Artificial Super Intelligence.
DigitalBridge will continue to operate as a separately managed platform following the transaction, led by Chief Executive Officer Marc Ganzi.
SoftBank Group closed trading 0.79% higher at JPY 4,485 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.
In the pre-market trading, DigitalBridge Group is 10.12% higher at $15.34 on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SoftBank Corp. Unsponsored American Deposit Receipt Repr 1-2 Shmehr Nachrichten
|
18.12.25
|NVIDIA-Ausstieg trotz KI-Fokus: Warum SoftBank alle Aktien verkauft hat (finanzen.at)
|
10.11.25
|Ausblick: SoftBank veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.10.25
|Erste Schätzungen: SoftBank stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.08.25