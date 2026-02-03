Intel Aktie

Intel für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 855681 / ISIN: US4581401001

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 10:16:57

SoftBank Unit, Intel Join To Advance Commercialization Of Z-Angle Memory For AI

(RTTNews) - SoftBank Corp. (9984.T) said, SAIMEMORY, its subsidiary based in Tokyo, has signed a collaborative agreement with Intel to advance the commercialization of Z-Angle Memory, a next-generation memory technology. By utilizing ZAM memory technology, SAIMEMORY and Intel will work together to enable high-capacity and high-bandwidth data processing, enhanced processing performance and reduced power consumption in data centers and other environments that require the training and inference of large-scale AI models.

SAIMEMORY will conduct research and development on memory architectures and manufacturing technologies with an aim to create prototypes in fiscal 2027, and achieve commercialization in fiscal 2029.

SoftBank is currently trading at 4,300 yen, up 5.13%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Intel Corp.

mehr Nachrichten