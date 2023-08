SoftBank's AI Bets Can't Offset Big Company Loss

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Even the AI hype train can't move SoftBank out of the red.On Tuesday, the Japanese conglomerate which used to bankroll Silicon Valley announced a quarterly loss of 477.6 billion yen ($3.3 billion). That came as a shock to Wall Street, which had been expecting a profit of around 75 billion yen ($520 million) partly due to CEO Masayoshi Son plowing investment into anything that has 'AI' in the name.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel