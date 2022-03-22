Softcat HY Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Softcat plc (SCT.L), UK provider of IT infrastructure products and services, reported that its profit attributable to owners of the company for the six months to 31 January 2022 rose to 52.02 million pounds or 26.0 pence per share from 46.23 million pounds or 23.2 pence per share in the previous year.

Operating profit was 64.1 million pounds, up 12.4% from the prior year, reflecting the 11.7% increase in gross profit and 11.2% rise in operating costs.

Revenue grew to 770.93 million pounds from 576.99 million pounds in the previous year.

The company now believes that the outturn for the full year will be ahead of previous estimates.

Softcat announced the appointment of Lynne Weedall as an independent non-executive Director of the Company and chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from 3 May 2022.

The company declared an interim dividend of 7.3 pence per share compared to 6.4 pence per share paid last year. The interim dividend will be payable on 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 8 April 2022.