Softomotive Hires Industry Heavyweights to Support Global Expansion

LONDON, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Softomotive, one of the world's leading providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions and the maker of WinAutomation, today announced it has added three industry veterans, expanding the company's impressive leadership team. New executives include Kyle Kim-Hays, Chief Marketing Officer; Ashutosh Kapoor, Managing Director for India and South Asia; and Anand Nagwani, Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships.

"Over the last year, Softomotive has grown as the company continues to innovate its offerings and help global organizations automate repetitive business tasks, while increasing efficiency and productivity," said Marios Stavropoulos, CEO of Softomotive. "We've positioned ourselves as a leader in RPA, and are thrilled to add Kyle, Ashutosh and Anand to our team."

Kyle Kim-Hays joins Softomotive as Chief Marketing Officer. With experience leading marketing, product, technology and business groups at diverse, global companies, Kim-Hays has a solid track record of driving revenue, rapidly growing new businesses and creating strategic advantage for world-class companies. He previously led marketing at technology companies such as Suzy, Toluna, and Avid – after having built his career as a senior executive at Verizon, Warner Bros., Micosoft, and SAP.

Ashutosh Kapoor, Softomotive's Managing Director for India and South Asia, is an industry leader bringing nearly 25 years of strategic business operations experience to Softomotive. He previously served in leadership roles at SUN Microsystems, IBM, CISCO and DELL, and was formerly the Vice President and Head of Partnerships of UiPath India. Kapoor is focused on creating a strategy for Softomotive in India across GICs, BPOs and a multi-tier ecosystem of partners for the company's next generation robotics and AI technologies.

Anand Nagwani will serve as Vice President and Global Head of Partnerships. He is a sales leader with more than 25 years of experience in the software industry who previously oversaw the partner network in EMEA at UiPath. As a sales leader, he has managed key projects and complex customer engagements in financial services involving core banking and digital transformation, working closely with partners and software vendors to deliver desired results.

Softomotive is a pioneer of RPA, empowering enterprises, small teams or individuals to simplify the automation – both attended and unattended – in the workplace. The company's industry-leading solutions help enterprises achieve more with less, freeing up skilled employees to take on more challenging tasks and dramatically increasing enterprise efficiency.

Softomotive, the maker of WinAutomation, is one of the leading worldwide providers of Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solutions, trusted by more than 8,000 companies to simplify automation. Both attended and unattended RPA are delivered through robust technology that elegantly scales from desktop installation to server-based software. Widely acclaimed for its ease of use, Softomotive works with companies of all sizes, including Fortune 500 organizations.

