Software AG Named a Visionary in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms

Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW), the market leading Software provider for business transformation, today announced that Gartner, Inc., a leading industry analyst firm, named it a Visionary in the "Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms”* report for its Cumulocity IoT Platform.

This Magic Quadrant includes Niche Players and Visionaries only, due to the youth of the market. Software AG was placed furthest for completeness of vision.

With this placement, we believe that Software AG is in a position to lead up the IIoT market.

We believe the recognition of Software AG by Gartner as the vendor positioned furthest for completeness of vision underlines Software AG’s commitment to enabling its customers to quickly and easily bring IIoT visions to life.

Chief Product Officer, Dr. Stefan Sigg, Software AG said: "The Industrial Internet of Things is our primary focus. By placing in the Visionaries quadrant of the Magic Quadrant for industrial IoT platforms, we feel that we prove that our breadth of technologies for successful IoT transformation is going to lead the IoT market. For our customers, the approach of starting small and fast but thinking big and long-term makes it possible to innovate rapidly, while minimizing risk and decreasing time to value."

A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

*Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, Eric Goodness, et al, 25 June 2019

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Software AG

Software AG offers Freedom as a Service. We reimagine integration, spark business transformation and enable fast innovation on the Internet of Things so you can pioneer differentiating business models. We give you the freedom to connect and integrate any technology—from app to edge. We help you free data from silos so it’s shareable, usable and powerful—enabling you to make the best decisions and unlock entirely new possibilities for growth.

Learn more about Software AG and Freedom as a Service at www.softwareag.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190701005516/en/