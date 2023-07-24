|
24.07.2023 07:44:51
Software AG Q2 Non-IFRS Income Down; Reiterates FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - Germany's Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported that its second quarter non-IFRS net income declined to 13.0 million euros from 28.4 million euros in the prior year.
Software AG's earnings before interest and tax or EBIT was 22.3 million euros down from 31.9 million euros in the prior year.
The Group's operating EBITA (non-IFRS) was 54.3 million euros compared to 49.4 million euros in the prior year.
Daniela Bünger, Software AG CFO, said, "Our second-quarter results were driven by the ongoing migration to subscriptions in the Adabas & Natural segment. This is part of our plan and we will continue to encourage A&N customers to migrate."
Total revenue for the second quarter of 2023 were 248.4 million euros compared to 226.9 million euros in the prior year. It represented growth of 9 percent or 14 percent at constant currency.
The Group reiterated its guidance for the full 2023 year. The guidance ranges were, except for margin, presented at constant currency.
The company still expects annual operating margin (EBITA, non-IFRS) to be between 16 and 18 percent; group product revenue growth of between 6 and 10 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: Dow schlussendlich in Grün -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX geht stabil aus dem Handel -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der Dow konnte im Montagshandel zulegen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Montag stärker. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notierte am ersten Handelstag der Woche kaum verändert. Die asiatischen Börsen präsentierten sich am Montag uneins.