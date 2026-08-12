Exact Aktie

Exact für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 922812 / ISIN: NL0000350361

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12.08.2026 07:00:00

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) Companies Are Making a Comeback. Here's the Exact SaaS Stock I Recommend Buying Right Now.

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) stocks plummeted last year as investors got nervous about their obsolescence in the age of artificial intelligence (AI). However, the fears have not been justified, at least until now, and the stocks may have been oversold.Many SaaS companies have been thriving as they incorporate AI into their operations, offering even greater value to their clients. Palantir Technologies, Shopify, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), for example, all reported outstanding results for their most recent quarters; Palantir Technologies' revenue increased 93% year over year, Shopify's were up 34%, and ServiceNow's rose 24%.Not every fantastic company makes a fantastic investment, though. Palantir and Shopify are capitalizing on their growth opportunities, but their stocks have a premium price tag. That makes them more susceptible to dropping on bad news, and that's happened. Their stocks are down this year, even though they're back on the rise, and so is ServiceNow's. However, ServiceNow looks like a bargain, while Palantir and Shopify are still quite expensive, which is why ServiceNow is the best deal of the bunch today. Let's take a closer look.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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