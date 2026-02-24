NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
24.02.2026 10:12:00
Software Bear Market: 2 AI Stocks With 40% and 52% Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
The S&P North American Technology Software Index, which tracks 111 software stocks, has declined 32% from the all-time high it hit in September. That puts the index deep in bear market territory. The primary reason for the drawdown is artificial intelligence.Investors are worried AI agents will disrupt the software industry by reducing demand and profit margins. In recent weeks, Anthropic has released plugins for its enterprise AI tool (Claude Cowork) that automate work across a broad range of departments, from sales and finance to marketing and legal.Several experts (including Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang) think the sell-off is illogical because many software companies are incorporating AI capabilities to their products. "The market is selling indiscriminately," writes Kriti Gupta, strategist at JPMorgan Chase.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
