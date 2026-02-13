Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
13.02.2026 10:12:00
Software Bear Market: 2 AI Stocks With 55% and 92% Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
The S&P North American Technology Software Index, which tracks 111 software stocks, has declined 30% from the record high it reached in September. That puts the index in bear market territory. And the root cause is artificial intelligence (AI).Investors are concerned AI will upend the software industry. Tools like Cowork (developed by Anthropic) can automate work in sales, marketing, finance, and legal departments, which raises questions about the durability of current software products and business models.However, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang thinks the market has misread the situation. "There's a whole bunch of software companies whose stock prices are under pressure because somehow AI is going to replace them," he said at a recent event. "It is the most illogical thing in the world."Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!