NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
14.02.2026 09:02:00
Software Bear Market: 5 Best-of-Breed Software Stocks With 42% to 209% Upside to Buy Right Now, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
AI start-up Anthropic's Claude Cowork AI agent was designed to simplify mundane tasks, including searching, assembling, and organizing files. The company released plug-ins last week to make it more helpful to users in the legal, sales, finance, data, marketing, and customer support fields. Fears that these tools could upend traditional software and digital automation providers spooked investors, sending legacy software and software-as-a-service (SaaS) stocks into a tailspin, and the rout is ongoing. The S&P North American Technology Software Index, which includes more than 100 software stocks, has fallen into bear market territory, plunging more than 30% from its peak in early September.While some investors believe the sky is falling, many experts disagree. At an event last week, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said, "There's this notion that the software industry is in decline and will be replaced by AI. It is the most illogical thing in the world." Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!