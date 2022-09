Software developer jobs: How to get hired now

For software developers, adaptability is key to a successful career. The IT job market is constantly changing, whether it's due to emerging technologies, economic and environmental factors, or a mix of all three. Software developers who quickly adapt to the changing demands of the IT job market—for example, by learning new skills, gaining certifications, or adjusting their salary expectations—tend to fare better than those who don't.One thing that remains stable is that developers are in high demand across many different industries. Let's take a look at what developers on the job market can expect right now .To read this article in full, please click here