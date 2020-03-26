Software Motor Company Wins Gold From The 2020 Edison Awards For Smart Building Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edison Awards announced their 2020 winners on March 25, 2020. The Smart Motor System by Software Motor Company (SMC) won the Gold award for the Smart Building Solutions category, within the Energy & Sustainability group.

Other 2020 Edison Awards winners include IBM, NEC Energy Solutions, HP, Schneider Electric, LEGO, and Reebok.

SMC makes the world's most efficient electric motor system, with testing validated by the US Department of Energy. The Smart Motor System ties together its patented switched reluctance motor with automation and IoT, to radically reduce energy consumption, prevent failures, and provide unprecedented control over building conditions.

To-date, SMC has primarily focused on transforming the HVAC industry, since the operation of buildings is responsible for 40% of global CO2 emissions. SMC is deploying its Smart Motor System with dozens of major retailers, restaurants, and commercial and industrial facilities, where their motor retrofits are driving average energy savings of 64% from their HVAC systems.

If the entire HVAC sector applied this technology and achieved similar performance, it would reduce annual global carbon emissions by 3.2 gigatons. That would be like adding 10 new Amazon rainforests.

Among the nomination entries comprising the best products, services, and businesses in innovation for the year 2020, the Smart Motor System was chosen as a winner by a panel of over 3,000 leading business executives from around the world.

"After a thorough review, the Edison Awards Judges recognize the Smart Motor System as a game-changing innovation standing out among the best new products and services launched in their category," said Frank Bonafilia, Executive Director of the Edison Awards.

About the Edison Awards



The Edison Awards is the world's most revered Innovation Award dedicated to recognizing and honoring the best in innovation and innovators since 1987. For more information about the Edison Awards complete program and a list of past winners, visit www.edisonawards.com.



About Software Motor Company

Software Motor Company (SMC) has developed the world's most efficient electric motor system, based on revolutionary switched reluctance technology, managed by advanced cloud software and IoT. SMC's vision is to eliminate the 25% of global electricity consumption that is wasted by legacy electric motors, thus accelerating the world's transition from fossil fuels and leaving them in the ground where they belong. SMC is based in Sunnyvale, Calif., with offices in San Francisco; Arlington, Wash.; and Kennesaw, Ga. SMC is partnering with dozens of pilot customers and reducing their motor electricity consumption by more than half. SMC is also partnering with agriculture technology company VES to revolutionize the efficiency, environmental impact, and health of animal agriculture. For further information, visit www.softwaremotor.com .

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/software-motor-company-wins-gold-from-the-2020-edison-awards-for-smart-building-solutions-301030533.html

SOURCE Software Motor Company