Software Q3 Adj. Net Income Up, Backs FY22 View; Extends CEO Contract; CFO To Leave, Names New CFO

(RTTNews) - Germany's Software AG (STWRY.PK) reported Thursday that its third-quarter net income on non-IFRS basis was 26.7 million euros, up 19 percent from 22.4 million euros last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 0.36 euro, compared to 0.30 euro a year ago.

EBIT on IFRS basis was a loss of 6.6 million euros, compared to last year's profit of 24.5 million euros. On an organic basis, EBIT was 13.9 million euros in the third quarter.

Operating EBITA (non-IFRS) was 29.9 million euros, compared to 33.3 million euros last year. Organic Operating EBITA (non-IFRS) was 35.3 million euros.

Operating EBITA (non-IFRS) margin was 16.6 percent, down 0.2 percentage points year-on-year.

Group revenue was 221.4 million euros, with the contribution of StreamSets, up 12 percent from 198 million euros last year. On an organic basis, Software reported 212.8 million euros in total revenue.

Third-quarter organic Digital Business bookings grew 11 percent in the third quarter.

Further, the company confirmed its fiscal 2022 organic and Group guidance. The Group's organic guidance ranges, at constant currency, are Digital Business bookings growth between 12 percent and 18 percent and Total product revenue growth between 7 percent and 11 percent.

With the addition of StreamSets, Software AG expects 2022 non-IFRS Group product revenue growth in the range of 12 percent to 16 percent.

The company continues to expect non-IFRS operating margin between 20 percent and 22 percent.

Sanjay Brahmawar, Software AG CEO, said, "Provided the macroeconomic environment remains relatively consistent, our solid fourth quarter visibility gives me confidence we will reach our full year guidance ranges."

Separately, the company announced that the Supervisory Board and CEO Sanjay Brahmawar have renewed Sanjay's contract until 2026.

The company also announced that Matthias Heiden, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Management Board, has decided to leave Software AG to pursue other opportunities.

Heiden, who joined Software AG in July 2020, will remain with the Company until December 31, 2022.

At that time, he will be replaced by Daniela Bünger, who joins from Atos where she is Senior Vice President of Finance and Head of Finance Integration.

