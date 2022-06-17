Software République unveils its first milestones for intelligent, secure and sustainable mobility

Paris, June 17, 2022. Software République, an open innovation ecosystem for intelligent, secure and sustainable mobility, presents its first milestones today during the sixth edition of Viva Technology* – one year after its launch by Atos, Dassault Systèmes, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales.

In only a few months, Software République has taken important steps to advance innovations to meet the challenges of mobility. It has enabled the creation and reinforcement of collaborations with stakeholders in the private sector (startups, small and medium-sized businesses, large groups), the public sector (local authorities) and academia (schools, universities).

Milestones include:

Cr e ation of a " GIE ” (Groupement d’Intérêt Economique, or economic interest group) to develop Software République’s activity and supervise project incubation within the collaborative ecosystem.

(Groupement d’Intérêt Economique, or economic interest group) to develop Software République’s activity and supervise project incubation within the collaborative ecosystem. La unch of the Software R épublique incubator in March 2022, featuring a tailor-made support program to accelerate joint projects and support startups. Five startups are currently being incubated: Angoka, Geoflex, Parcoor, Vianova and Wattpark.

in March 2022, featuring a tailor-made support program to accelerate joint projects and support startups. Five startups are currently being incubated: Angoka, Geoflex, Parcoor, Vianova and Wattpark. F our finalized proje c ts are announced to day, out of more than 30 currently in progress:



A " d etect & respon d ” cybersecurity solution





Cybersecurity is one of mobility’s major challenges. Orange – via its Orange Cyberdefense subsidiary – Renault Group and Thales, along with the startup Parcoor, announce the co-design of a solution to detect cyberattack attempts, analyze them and provide a rapid response that protects the vehicle. This solution, based on artificial intelligence and machine learning, will be deployed in Renault vehicles starting in 2025. The project is supported by BPIfrance.

A tool for territories to model vehicle flow





Safety and traffic flow are major challenges for territories. Dassault Systèmes, Orange and Renault Group are developing a tool to model vehicle flow. A pilot project was launched with the Corrèze region in France. This tool provides territories with key data on traffic, infrastructure conditions and safety so that they can optimize maintenance and construction expenses.

A project for an intelligent and secure two-way charging station





In response to challenges in security, sovereignty, and electric car-charging network integration, Orange, Renault Group, STMicroelectronics and Thales are launching a joint development project focused on the intelligence of charging stations in collaboration with Mobilize, a Renault Group brand. The project will be presented by the end of 2022.

The Software République Academy to address needs in cybersecurity skills





To meet increasing needs related to recruitment and cybersecurity skills, the six partners have announced two training programs starting in September 2022. The first will combine a selection of partner cybersecurity training modules for the Software République ecosystem. The second, in partnership with the French cybersecurity school Ecole 2600 and the French engineering school of digital technologies EFREI, will create two apprenticeship programs for higher education levels of three to five years.

By 2025, Software République aims to launch 10 new product and service offers, incubate more than 50 startups, and propose services to at least 50 territories.

