NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
|
20.02.2026 23:07:00
Software Selloff: 2 Incredible Stocks With 72% to 100% Upside to Buy Now, According to Wall Street
Investors are starting to view artificial intelligence (AI) more as a double-edged sword than a panacea for improving earnings across every industry. Software stocks have been hit particularly hard and rather indiscriminately recently as analysts recalibrate their growth expectations across the sector with fears that AI tools will replace the need for various applications. Investors are decreasing the earnings multiples they're willing to pay for software as future earnings growth becomes less certain.But the sell-off may have created some great opportunities for patient, long-term investors. Two stocks stand out as maintaining strong competitive positions, and analysts see upside of as much as 100% for shares based on the median price target on Wall Street.Here's why Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) and Salesforce (NYSE: CRM) are worth buying now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
