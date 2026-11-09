SoftwareONE Aktie

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WKN DE: A2PTSZ / ISIN: CH0496451508

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09.11.2026 12:45:03

SoftwareOne achieves Select partner tier with Anthropic

SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Expansion
SoftwareOne achieves Select partner tier with Anthropic

09.11.2026 / 12:45 CET/CEST

SoftwareOne achieves Select partner tier with Anthropic

Recognition reflects SoftwareOne's expertise in delivering Claude, powered by Anthropic
 

Stans, Switzerland, November 9, 2026 – SoftwareOne, a leading global provider of software, cloud, and AI solutions, announces it has achieved the Select partner tier with Anthropic in the Claude Partner Network Services Track.

This milestone reflects SoftwareOne's work helping customers move from AI experimentation to scaled deployment. Behind its Select partner tier status are more than 100 certified experts and Claude solutions that are already delivering results for customers.

"Our customers are moving fast on AI, and we need to move with them," said Raphael Erb, CEO of SoftwareOne. "For us, it starts with staying close to our customers, understanding what they need, and delivering on our commitments. Our Select status in the Claude Partner Network helps us bring Claude to more customers and turn AI into real business value."

With a presence in more than 70 countries, SoftwareONE offers Claude services to customers in markets around the world. This includes integrating Claude into enterprise applications and workflows, governing and optimizing its use across environments, and scaling it with security and cost control.

SoftwareOne also deploys Claude on the cloud a customer already runs, whether that is Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure, or Google Cloud. The company manages Claude alongside the other models and platforms a customer uses, so control, compliance and cost transparency stay consistent across all of it.

One example is a customer with a complex environment that uses a vast amount of data. SoftwareOne built a monitoring layer that tracks accuracy, cost, and speed across the AI models the customer runs, including Claude on Amazon Bedrock. The customer cut infrastructure costs on individual AI functions by more than 80% and improved accuracy on a key workflow by more than 10%.

SoftwareOne plans to bring this approach to more customers, helping them see what their AI costs and what it can deliver.

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE
SoftwareOne is a global software and cloud solutions provider and distributor. With a presence in about 70 countries and a team of more than 12,000 professionals, we combine global scale and local expertise to help partners and customers optimize costs, source and procure, accelerate growth, and navigate complex IT environments with confidence. Leveraging deep capabilities in cloud, software, and data and AI, the company empowers organizations to modernize, innovate, and unlock the full value of their technology investments. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and Euronext OsloBørsunder the ticker symbol SWON.Visit us at www.softwareone.com 

ABOUT CLAUDE PARTNER NETWORK
The Claude Partner Network is how Anthropic works with the firms that put Claude into production for customers. The Services Track recognizes partners for building a certified delivery team, delivering Claude use cases for clients, and proving the work through public customer references. Partners advance through Certified, Select, Preferred, and Global Premier tiers. Learn more at claude.com/partners.
Contact: 

Melanie Coffee 
SoftwareOne
Head of External Communications 
+47 46 74 8648 
melanie.coffee@softwareone.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: SoftwareONE Holding AG
Riedenmatt 4
6370 Stans
Switzerland
Phone: +41 44 832 41 69
E-mail: info.ch@softwareone.com
Internet: www.softwareone.com
ISIN: CH0496451508
Valor: A2PTSZ
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange; Oslo (Euronext)
LEI Code: 529900GBI88JKWXLGI05
EQS News ID: 2430884

 
End of News EQS News Service

2430884  09.11.2026 CET/CEST

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