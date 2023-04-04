SoftwareONE Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Miscellaneous

SoftwareOne announces Brian Duffy as new Chief Executive Officer



04-Apr-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Media Release ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareOne announces Brian Duffy as new Chief Executive Officer

Stans, Switzerland I 4 April 2023 SoftwareOne Holding AG, a leading global software and cloud solutions provider, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Brian Duffy as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of SoftwareONE effective May 2023, succeeding Dieter Schlosser. Brian most recently served as President of Cloud for SAP.

We are delighted to welcome Brian to SoftwareOne, said Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of the Board of SoftwareOne. A global technology leader, Brian has an impressive track record including a proven ability to drive innovation, growth and customer success. We are confident he will successfully lead SoftwareOne into its next phase of growth and help clients maximise their technology investments. On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, I would like to thank Dieter for his outstanding contribution to SoftwareOne over the last decade and wish him all the best for the future.

I am tremendously excited by the opportunity to lead SoftwareOne into the future, said Brian Duffy. The incredible team at SoftwareOne led by Dieter has built a powerful global software and cloud solutions platform and services business focused on driving successful customer outcomes. I look forward to working closely with SoftwareOnes employees around the world, the Executive Board and the Board of Directors to achieve the companys full potential. Together, we will extend our ability to help our clients reap the full technological and economic benefits of moving to the cloud, while driving profitable growth and value creation for SoftwareOnes shareholders.

Brian joins SoftwareOne after spending nearly 20 years at SAP. Most recently, he served as President of Cloud, responsible for creating and scaling RISE with SAP, a key strategic initiative to move customers to the cloud. Prior to this role, Brian was President of Northern Europe, with responsibility for the regions end-to-end business, including overseeing go-to-market planning, sales strategies and partner engagements. He also served as head of Global Strategic Initiatives, the team tasked with negotiating key commercial agreements globally. During his tenure, Brian lived in the US, UK, Japan and China and was a member of its global sustainability council and an executive sponsor for Diversity & Inclusion.

It has been a privilege to lead SoftwareOne, added Dieter Schlosser. We have seen great success over the years and credit goes to the entire SoftwareOne team across our 90 countries. As the company enters the next stage of its growth journey, now is a natural time for me to step down and hand over to a new leader. I will work closely with Brian to ensure a seamless transition.

Dieter Schlosser joined SoftwareOne in 2012 as COO and has served as CEO since January 2019. During his tenure as CEO, he oversaw the acquisition of Comparex, SoftwareOnes successful IPO in October 2019, as well as its transformation into a global software and cloud solutions provider, with revenues doubling to over CHF 1 billion by 2022.

CONTACT

Anna Engvall, Investor Relations

Tel. +41 44 832 41 37, anna.engvall@softwareone.com

FGS Global, Media Relations

Tel. +41 44 562 14 99, press.softwareone@fgsglobal.com

ABOUT SOFTWAREONE

SoftwareOne is a leading global software and cloud solutions provider that is redefining how organizations build, buy and manage everything in the cloud. By helping clients to migrate and modernize their workloads and applications and in parallel, to navigate and optimize the resulting software and cloud changes SoftwareOne unlocks the value of technology. The companys ~9,000 employees are driven to deliver a portfolio of 7,500 software brands with sales and delivery capabilities in 90 countries. Headquartered in Switzerland, SoftwareOne is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SWON. Visit us at www.softwareone.com

SoftwareOne Holding AG, Riedenmatt 4, CH-6370 Stans

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This media release may contain certain forward-looking statements relating to the groups future business, development and economic performance. Such statements may be subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other important factors, such as but not limited to force majeure, competitive pressures, legislative and regulatory developments, global, macroeconomic and political trends, the groups ability to attract and retain the employees that are necessary to generate revenues and to manage its businesses, fluctuations in currency exchange rates and general financial market conditions, changes in accounting standards or policies, delay or inability in obtaining approvals from authorities, technical developments, litigation or adverse publicity and news coverage, each of which could cause actual development and results to differ materially from the statements made in this media release. SoftwareOne assumes no obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.